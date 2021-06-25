SmartKey (SKEY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.56 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00580581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038372 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.