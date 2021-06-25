Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,890,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,251,000 after buying an additional 5,055,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

