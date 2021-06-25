SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report sales of $151.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $155.25 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $174.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $623.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,431. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

