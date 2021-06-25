Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

