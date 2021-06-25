Silvercorp Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

SVM opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $988.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

