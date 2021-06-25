Silver Rock Financial LP Takes Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

NGCAU remained flat at $$10.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

