Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $335,000.

Shares of Kernel Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,319. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

