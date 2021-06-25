Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 613,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000. DHB Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBCU. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $4,059,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,472,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,910,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $992,000.

Shares of DHB Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.97. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,703. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

