Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $919,000 in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of ITQRU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

