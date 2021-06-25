Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $504,000 in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVFC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth about $5,050,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

