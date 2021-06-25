Silver Rock Financial LP Has $9.87 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Silver Rock Financial LP cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Bausch Health Companies worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

