Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.01. 3,474,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.