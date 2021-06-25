Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 3,200 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SIG opened at $79.52 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110,713 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

