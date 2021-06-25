Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 20,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 266,123 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Several research firms recently commented on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

