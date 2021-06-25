Sierra Oncology’s (SRRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $17.97 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $221.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.