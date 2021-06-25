SHPING Hits One Day Trading Volume of $64,205.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $902,518.77 and $64,205.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

