ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $570.96 million, a P/E ratio of 444.59, a PEG ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. Analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

