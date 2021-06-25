Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 61.40 ($0.80).

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 39.15 ($0.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £659.39 million and a P/E ratio of 48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Capita has a one year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.22.

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 38,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,219 shares of company stock worth $3,165,731.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.