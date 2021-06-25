Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

RAT has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,871.76 ($24.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,814.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,364 ($17.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

