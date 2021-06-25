Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 26.1% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $192,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded down $23.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,455.90. 78,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,748. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95, a PEG ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,221.18. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.