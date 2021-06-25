SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $217.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.81.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 18.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 40.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 61.2% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 308,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 117,227 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

