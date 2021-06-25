Shard (SHARD) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 55.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $53.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 62.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

