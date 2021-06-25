SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.