SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.