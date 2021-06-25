SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,758 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

BBY opened at $111.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

