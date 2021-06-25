SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

