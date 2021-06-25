SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,871 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 262.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of argenx worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of argenx by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $314.47 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.66.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

