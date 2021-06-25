ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $546.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 736.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

