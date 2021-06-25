Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to post $14.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $15.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $64.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $101.53 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQNS. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,571. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

