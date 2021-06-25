Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.28

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 3816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

