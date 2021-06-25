Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.51

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.75. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 3,739 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Hillman Co. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

