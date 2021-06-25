Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,229 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,866 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

