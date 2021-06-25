Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $137.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.73.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

