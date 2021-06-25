Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Magnite at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Magnite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.