Sei Investments Co. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in R1 RCM by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,932 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in R1 RCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,298 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in R1 RCM by 41.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,477 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

