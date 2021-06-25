Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 33.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 112,821 shares during the period.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

