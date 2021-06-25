Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.