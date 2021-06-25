Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNOB. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

