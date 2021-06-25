Sei Investments Co. Acquires 14,413 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

