Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 1,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

SEER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Get Seer alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Seer’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $16,842,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Seer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.