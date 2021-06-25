See results about (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 350

See results about (LON:J) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of See results about to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 313.83 ($4.10).

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.