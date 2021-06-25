SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 159.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of SeaSpine worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $713.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

