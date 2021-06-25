Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.72. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

