SEA (NYSE:SE) Now Covered by Analysts at New Street Research

Analysts at New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. New Street Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Shares of SE opened at $289.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.31. SEA has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $297.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

