Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) were down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.65 and last traded at C$27.77. Approximately 551,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 430,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

