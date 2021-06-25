Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

