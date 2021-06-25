Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

