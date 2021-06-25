Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

