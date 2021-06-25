Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 14,299 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 86,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $280,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

