Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.85 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

